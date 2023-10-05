The Power of Empathy: TikTok’s Role in Climate Change Dialogue

A recent study led Penn State researchers suggests that TikTok, the popular social media platform, has the potential to cultivate empathy in viewers when it comes to the issue of climate change. The study, published in the Journal of Rural Studies, analyzed responses to climate change TikToks posted farmers and found that many viewers responded with warmth and compassion, signaling emotional empathy. However, the videos were not as successful at triggering cognitive empathy, where viewers critically engage with the content.

The researchers argue that platforms like TikTok offer new opportunities for farmers to communicate directly with consumers, who are increasingly interested in transparency in the agri-food system and supporting sustainable practices. Ilkay Unay-Gailhard, the lead researcher, emphasizes that today’s young farmers are using social media to initiate conversations about climate change in new ways, using humor and relatable content to connect with diverse communities.

The study consisted of a two-step analysis. First, the researchers analyzed how users engaged with TikTok videos posted farmers during the United Nations Climate Change Conference, resulting in a sample of 29 videos and 2,965 conversations. They categorized conversations into three levels of empathy: emotional empathy, interpretational cognitive empathy, and explorational cognitive empathy. In the second step, the researchers interviewed 12 farmers who use TikTok to gain insights into their values and beliefs surrounding climate change dialogue on the platform.

While the study found that many videos were successful in triggering emotional empathy, only a few were able to inspire cognitive empathy. However, the farmers interviewed believed that TikTok has a higher potential for fostering empathetic conversations compared to other social media platforms. They found that creating entertaining content on TikTok resulted in more engagement more quickly than on platforms like YouTube.

The researchers argue that empathy plays a crucial role in fostering understanding between farmers and consumers, leading to innovation, increased food security, and the adoption of sustainable practices. Empathy breaks down artificial divides and highlights the shared desires and goals of farmers and consumers. With its potential to spark empathetic conversations, TikTok may be a powerful tool for increasing awareness and action on climate change.

[Source: Journal of Rural Studies]