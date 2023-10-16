TikTok: A New Tool for Farmers to Cultivate Empathy Around Climate Change

A recent study led Penn State researchers highlights the potential of the social media platform TikTok in cultivating empathy among farmers and consumers regarding the issue of climate change. The researchers analyzed responses to climate change-related TikToks posted farmers and found that viewers responded with emotional empathy, expressing warmth and compassion. However, the videos were less successful in triggering cognitive empathy, where viewers critically engaged with the content and added their own thoughts or questions.

The study suggests that TikTok and similar platforms offer new opportunities for farmers to communicate with consumers. Consumers today seek transparency in the agricultural sector and are interested in understanding how their food is produced and supporting sustainable farming practices. Platforms like TikTok enable farmers to engage directly with citizens, fostering understanding and breaking down artificial divides prevalent in society.

Mark Brennan, a professor at Penn State, emphasizes the importance of empathy in bridging the gap between farmers and consumers. By understanding each other’s perspectives, farmers and consumers can collaborate to enhance innovation, food security, and the adoption of sustainable techniques and markets.

The researchers were inspired the intersection of food production and climate change, as agriculture both contributes to and is affected climate change. Farmers have a unique perspective on this issue, and social media platforms provide them with new avenues to express their views. TikTok, in particular, offers opportunities to reach out to diverse communities through its unique style of humor and communication.

The researchers conducted a two-step analysis to better understand the potential of TikTok in generating empathetic conversations about climate change. They analyzed how users engaged with TikTok videos posted farmers during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, focusing on emotional empathy and two types of cognitive empathy: interpretational and explorational. They also interviewed farmers who currently use TikTok to explore their values and beliefs regarding climate change dialogues on the platform.

While the study found that many videos were successful in triggering emotional empathy, only a few managed to inspire cognitive empathy. However, the interviewed farmers believed that TikTok has a higher potential for fostering empathetic conversations compared to other social media platforms. Farmers found that creating entertaining content on TikTok resulted in quicker engagement compared to platforms like YouTube. Additionally, TikTok’s emphasis on imperfections and playful tones promoted engagement, unlike platforms like Instagram and Twitter, which can be more polarized.

Overall, this study highlights the opportunities for farmers to leverage TikTok and similar platforms to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers, foster empathy, and promote sustainable agriculture.

