Can TikTok Help Farmers Cultivate Empathy for Climate Change?

A study conducted Penn State researchers has found that the social media platform TikTok may have the potential to generate empathy around the issue of climate change, particularly among farmers. The researchers analyzed responses to climate change-related TikToks posted farmers and discovered that viewers often responded with warmth and compassion, indicating emotional empathy. However, the videos were less successful in triggering cognitive empathy, which involves critical thinking and engagement with the content.

The study suggests that platforms like TikTok offer new opportunities for farmers to communicate with consumers who are increasingly interested in transparency in food production and sustainable agriculture. Farmers who engage directly with citizens may find support in their efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Mark Brennan, a professor at Penn State, emphasizes that empathy is crucial for fostering innovation, enhancing food security, and promoting the adoption of new techniques and markets.

The study was inspired the intersection between food production and climate change, as farmers play a unique role being both contributors to and affected climate change. While conversations about food production and climate change usually take place at a social and political level, social media platforms like TikTok give farmers a voice and a means to connect with diverse communities.

The researchers performed a two-step analysis to understand the potential of TikTok in generating empathetic conversations about climate change. First, they analyzed how users engaged with TikTok videos posted farmers during the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2021. They found that while emotional empathy was common, cognitive empathy was less frequent. In the second step, the researchers interviewed farmers who use TikTok to understand their values and beliefs about climate change dialogues on the platform. The farmers believed that TikTok has a higher potential for fostering empathetic conversations compared to other social media platforms, especially when presenting content in an entertaining and imperfect way.

The findings of the study suggest that TikTok can play a role in engaging audiences in conversations about climate change. Moreover, the research explores how empathy is evolving in an increasingly digital society.

Sources: Journal of Rural Studies