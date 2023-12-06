TikTok Shop Looking to Ban Amazon Links in Bid to Boost Shopping Platform

ByteDance, the parent company of popular short video platform TikTok, is reportedly planning to ban links from other e-commerce platforms like Amazon in an effort to drive users to its own online shopping service, TikTok Shop. This move aims to increase usage of TikTok Shop among American consumers making it the exclusive platform for purchasing items seen on the app.

According to a report The Information, TikTok Shop is expected to incur losses exceeding $500 million in the US this year. However, ByteDance is committed to investing heavily in hiring, building a delivery network, and subsidizing merchants to offer attractive discounts and free shipping. The company believes that these efforts will pay off, as current consumer spending on TikTok Shop in the US is estimated at around $3-$4 million per day, with expectations for this figure to surpass $10 million the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, there have been mixed reactions to TikTok in the US. New York City recently banned the use of TikTok on city-owned devices due to security concerns, prohibiting employees from downloading the app or accessing its website. On the other hand, a federal judge in Montana halted the state’s planned ban on TikTok, which was set to take effect in 2024.

Beyond the US, TikTok’s shopping platform has also gained traction in Southeast Asia. As ByteDance expands its shopping venture into new territories, e-commerce giant Sea is reportedly planning to increase its investments in its own online shopping business, Shopee, across all markets.

By banning links from competitors like Amazon, ByteDance aims to establish TikTok Shop as a dominant player in the online retail space, capitalizing on the platform’s immense user base and popularity. While some consumers may be inconvenienced the exclusivity, TikTok Shop’s aggressive investments and unique shopping experience may persuade users to embrace the platform as their go-to destination for online shopping.