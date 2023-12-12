TikTok Makes Strategic Investment in Indonesian E-Commerce Platform

In a strategic move to revive its e-commerce operations in Indonesia, Chinese video platform TikTok has announced a $1.5 billion investment in Tokopedia, the homegrown e-commerce platform of tech giant GoTo. Under the deal, TikTok will acquire 75.01 percent ownership of Tokopedia for $840 million, while GoTo will retain the remaining shares. Additionally, Tokopedia will gain full ownership of TikTok Shop for $340 million.

The investment aims to support the working capital of Tokopedia and provide a boost to the newly acquired entity. While a specific timeline for the $1 billion additional investment from TikTok has not been disclosed, both parties have agreed that GoTo’s ownership of Tokopedia will remain unchanged any subsequent funding.

This move comes just two months after the Indonesian government imposed new regulations that forced TikTok to halt transactions on its e-commerce app, TikTok Shop. With Indonesia being the second-largest market for TikTok Shop after the United States, the company seeks to regain its position in the country.

Experts view this deal as highly advantageous for TikTok, as it allows the platform to gain operational control and legitimacy over the e-commerce platform, as well as access to local allies. CEO of Momentum Works, Jianggan Li, believes that if implemented well, the deal could reshape the competitive landscape in Indonesia, putting rival Shopee in a defensive position.

TikTok and Tokopedia combined would command a 40 percent share of the country’s e-commerce market, surpassing Shopee’s 35 percent share. This could potentially lead to the exit of smaller or unprofitable players in the market, paving the way for long-term consolidation.

Observers also speculate that the investment may extend to TikTok acquiring other services, such as Tokopedia’s ride-hailing arm, leaving GoTo to focus on financial services. This move could provide TikTok with additional logistical capabilities and allow GoTo to reap the benefits of the financial sector.

Overall, this strategic investment TikTok marks a significant shift in its market presence in Indonesia and is expected to heighten competition within the e-commerce sector.