Study Finds TikTok May Control Content to Align with Chinese Interests

In a recent study conducted the Network Contagion Research Institute and Rutgers University Miller Center, researchers have discovered that TikTok may be influencing the content its users see to align with the priorities of the Chinese government. This finding challenges TikTok’s previous claims of operating independently from the Chinese Communist Party.

By comparing the popularity of various topics on TikTok and Instagram, the study revealed that pop culture-related terms like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles had a similar presence on both platforms. However, terms that are sensitive to the Chinese government, such as Tibet, Tiananmen Square, and Taiwan, gained significantly less traction on TikTok compared to Instagram.

Notably, the study also found that mentions of independence for the Indian region of Kashmir, which aligns with China’s interests, were “dramatically overrepresented” on TikTok when compared to Instagram.

These findings lead the researchers to believe that there is a strong possibility that TikTok’s content is either amplified or suppressed based on its alignment with the Chinese government’s interests.

The researchers suggest that future studies should aim for a more comprehensive analysis to fully understand the potential influence of TikTok on public narratives. They also state that if TikTok users exhibit attitudes and assessments of world events aligned with the information distortions discovered, democratic societies will need to consider counter-measures to protect information integrity and mitigate real-world impacts.

TikTok, in response to the study, disputed the findings and emphasized that hashtags on the platform are established users, not the platform itself. Despite these claims, concerns about TikTok’s influence and content moderation have continued to arise, leading to attempts U.S. lawmakers to ban the app in the country.

As discussions surrounding TikTok’s role and potential risks persist, it remains essential for users and policymakers to monitor and analyze the platform’s content policies and impact on public discourse.