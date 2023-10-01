Natasha Jane Wood: From Horror Film Fan to Online SFX Makeup Sensation

Natasha Jane Wood, a 28-year-old makeup artist, has transformed her childhood love for horror films into a successful online career. Inspired Hollywood icons Tim Burton and Stephen King, Natasha studied special effects makeup at the University of Bolton and honed her skills from her bedroom during the pandemic. She gained online fame after uploading her sinister looks to TikTok, amassing over six million followers on social media.

Wood’s popularity soared after her “Disney Princesses Gone Wrong” series on TikTok, with one video transforming herself into Jim Carrey’s character from “The Mask” reaching over 100 million views on YouTube. In January 2022, she launched her YouTube channel and repurposed her TikTok videos. Natasha’s YouTube channel now boasts three million subscribers.

Despite the support she receives, Natasha faces negative comments and trolls. However, she has found solace in building a community of like-minded individuals and incorporating discussions about mental health in her makeup looks. In fact, Natasha’s series titled “Makeup Inspired By Emotions” resonated with many viewers, especially her themed look on anxiety, as she was recently diagnosed with autism. Her videos have brought comfort to those who can relate to her experiences.

Natasha has managed to turn her passion into a full-time job, earning thousands of pounds per month. Her success has allowed her to save up for her dream home and make meaningful contributions, such as supporting a cat charity in Manchester and treating her grandparents to a holiday. Wood’s advice to those interested in pursuing special effects makeup is to not hold yourself back and remember that it’s better to try than to live with regrets.

Some of Natasha Jane Wood’s most popular and “creepy” makeup looks include special effects candle fingers, a creepy doll, an x-ray skeleton, a borderline personality disorder-inspired look, and a creation based on the expression “don’t lose your head.”

Sources: None