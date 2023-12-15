ByteDance Shifts Focus to High-End VR Headset to Compete with Apple

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has made a strategic decision to scrap its Pico 5 VR headset and instead focus on developing a higher-end model to rival the upcoming Apple Vision Pro. According to a report The Information, ByteDance canceled the next version of its Pico VR headset, the Pico 5, due to underwhelming sales of the Pico 4. The company now plans to channel all its efforts into creating a “high-end headset” known internally as “Swan,” taking inspiration from Apple’s Vision Pro but still in the experimental and conceptual stages.

This move is especially noteworthy considering that ByteDance has chosen to step away from the low-end virtual reality market dominated Meta, the parent company of Oculus. Although the VR sector as a whole remains relatively niche, ByteDance’s pivot towards developing a luxury VR product to compete directly with Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro suggests a shifting industry focus towards high-end offerings.

Apple has confirmed that its Vision Pro headset will be launched in early 2024. While initial leaks hinted at a possible January release, the latest information points to a rollout in March or even earlier. The Vision Pro is expected to provide an immersive experience with entertainment, collaboration features, games, and virtual environments.

In the meantime, ByteDance plans to release an updated version of its Pico 4 headset, following its initial release just over a year ago. However, the company’s primary focus will be on developing Swan and positioning itself as a strong contender in the high-end VR market.

By shifting its attention to a more advanced VR headset, ByteDance aims to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality virtual reality experiences. As the industry evolves, it is becoming increasingly evident that luxury VR products like Apple’s Vision Pro could shape the future of immersive technology, and ByteDance is keen to be at the forefront of this market trend.