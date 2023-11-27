Marvel Snap Reassures Players Amidst Publisher Troubles

After reports surfaced about significant trouble faced Marvel Snap’s publisher, ByteDance, the popular online card game has issued a statement to address concerns and reassure its players. ByteDance, the maker of TikTok, is reportedly planning to wind down its Nuverse gaming brand and divest from mainstream video games. This includes Marvel Snap, the Marvel-themed card game developed Second Dinner and published Nuverse.

According to Reuters, ByteDance will instruct its employees to stop working on unreleased games December and seek ways to sell off launched titles. The decision is expected to impact a large number of employees at Nuverse. Despite being established in 2019 as part of ByteDance’s foray into the video game market, Nuverse has not performed well, with Marvel Snap being described as having a “cult following but not a commercial hit.”

Marvel Snap’s official Twitter account responded to the reports, acknowledging the concerns of players and expressing gratitude for their support. The statement from the account stated, “Regardless of any changes at Nuverse, SNAP will continue to operate and flourish in the future!”

While it remains uncertain what the future holds for Marvel Snap, if ByteDance proceeds with selling off the game, there is a possibility that it could find a new home with another publisher. Second Dinner, the developer of Marvel Snap, was founded former Hearthstone director Ben Brode and Blizzard veteran Hamilton Chu in 2019. The partnership with Marvel and publisher Nuverse brought together a team of talented individuals from Blizzard’s Hearthstone team.

Marvel Snap has garnered a dedicated fan base since its release in 2022 and continues to provide an engaging and captivating experience for its players. As the game looks toward the future, it aims to maintain its momentum and deliver exciting updates and content for its community.

