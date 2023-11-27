ByteDance Restructures Gaming Business to Focus on Strategic Growth

ByteDance, the parent company of social media sensation TikTok, is undergoing a significant restructuring of its video game business. In a move aimed at long-term strategic growth, the Chinese company plans to shut down its Nuverse gaming brand and exit the mainstream game market. This decision will impact hundreds of workers and signifies ByteDance’s intention to focus on other areas of growth outside of gaming.

ByteDance’s Nuverse is the parent company of renowned game studios such as Moonton, the developer behind Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and C4Games, the creator of Houchi Shoujo. Nuverse has also published popular titles like Marvel Snap and Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade. However, sources familiar with the matter claim that ByteDance will soon cease the development of unreleased titles and seek to divest projects that have already launched.

When questioned about the restructuring, ByteDance confirmed that it has made the difficult decision to restructure its gaming business. It emphasized that this move aligns with its ongoing strategy of reviewing businesses and making necessary adjustments to focus on long-term strategic growth areas. ByteDance has invested heavily in Nuverse over the years, acquiring multiple studios and making substantial investments in other gaming companies.

The decision to restructure Nuverse and exit the video game market follows a trend observed in the industry, where investments and acquisitions often precede job cuts and game cancellations. ByteDance previously closed down its Shanghai-based developer, 101 Studios, resulting in the loss of over 100 jobs. It also made layoffs at its Jiangnan Studio in Hangzhou, as reported the South China Morning Post.

As ByteDance embarks on this restructuring effort, Game Developer has reached out to Nuverse for further information on the company’s plans. Stay tuned for updates on the future direction of ByteDance’s gaming business and its impact on the industry.

FAQs:

1. Why is ByteDance shutting down Nuverse?

ByteDance is shutting down Nuverse as part of its strategy to focus on long-term strategic growth in areas outside of gaming.

2. Will the closure impact game development?

ByteDance will halt the development of any unreleased titles and seek to divest projects that have already launched, which will impact game development within Nuverse.

3. Is ByteDance exiting the video game market completely?

Yes, according to sources familiar with the matter, ByteDance has no intention of returning to the video game market after shutting down Nuverse.

4. How many workers will be affected the restructuring?

The decision to wind down Nuverse will impact hundreds of workers associated with ByteDance’s gaming business.

5. What areas will ByteDance focus on for strategic growth?

ByteDance has not specified the exact areas of strategic growth it will focus on after restructuring its gaming business.