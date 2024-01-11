TikTok Collaborates with Luxury Brands to Combat Counterfeit Products

Luxury multinational company LVMH has entered into discussions with TikTok and its parent company ByteDance Ltd. to tackle the issue of counterfeit products being sold on the popular video-sharing app. LVMH, which comprises renowned brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Tiffany & Co., and TAG Heuer, has been actively involved in combatting counterfeits in the past.

To address the problem of counterfeit items on its online Tmall marketplace, LVMH previously partnered with Alibaba firm Holding Ltd. This collaboration proved fruitful, and the luxury conglomerate aims to replicate its success on TikTok.

The partnership between LVMH and TikTok has significant implications for the TikTok Shop, especially in important new markets. The video-sharing platform launched its US retail operations last year and has ambitious plans to expand its American e-commerce division tenfold to reach a potential value of $17.5 billion 2024. TikTok is already taking steps to identify and flag suspicious-looking counterfeit Benefit products.

In the US, the TikTok Shop serves as both a dedicated tab resembling a standard e-commerce website and an integrated component of the social media app’s video feed. This unique setup enables users and companies to tag and sell products through their videos. During the recent holiday shopping season, 150,000 retailers and creators uploaded videos on TikTok, attracting over 5 million new users.

While some major brands embraced the opportunity to sell on TikTok, such as Benefit and Revolve, others have been more cautious. However, with the collaboration between LVMH and TikTok, the platform aims to enhance its credibility among luxury brands and customers, ensuring a safe and authentic shopping experience.

In conclusion, TikTok’s partnership with LVMH represents a significant step towards combating counterfeit products on the platform, benefiting both luxury brands and customers. With its growing user base and innovative features, TikTok is poised to become a prominent player in the e-commerce landscape in the coming years.