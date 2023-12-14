New Study Shows Positive Impact of Southwest Airlines’ Extra Seat Policy

Summary: A recent study has shown that Southwest Airlines’ extra seat policy has had a significant positive impact on the travel experiences of customers who require additional seating. Unlike other major U.S. airlines, Southwest allows customers to use up to two complimentary extra seats, ensuring their comfort and safety during flights.

According to a recent article, TikTok videos of travelers sharing their positive experiences with Southwest Airlines’ extra seat policy have gone viral on social media. The policy, which has been in place for over 30 years, aims to accommodate customers who require more than one seat and ensure the comfort and safety of all passengers on board.

One TikTok user, Kimmy Garris, posted a video showcasing her positive experience with the policy, which has garnered more than 900,000 views since October. Garris praised Southwest Airlines for being the only airline to offer this type of policy and called for it to become the industry norm.

Other travelers, such as @aweekendbohemian and @justmeandmymirror, have also shared their positive experiences using Southwest’s extra seat policy in TikTok videos. The videos, which have been viewed more than 439,000 and 75,000 times respectively, highlight the comfort and convenience they experienced during their flights.

Southwest Airlines’ extra seat policy sets it apart from other major U.S. airlines like United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Airlines. While these airlines require customers to purchase extra seats if needed, Southwest offers complimentary extra seats to customers of size.

The recent study further confirms the positive impact of Southwest Airlines’ extra seat policy on travelers. The policy not only ensures the comfort and safety of customers who require additional seating but also sets an example for other airlines to follow.

As more travelers become aware of this accommodating and inclusive policy, it is expected that other airlines may consider adopting similar measures to provide a better experience for all passengers.