Senior Living Residents Embrace TikTok and Go Viral

In the Des Moines metro, seniors at Independence Village Waukee are defying expectations and turning heads on TikTok. Led Sarah Escherich, the facility’s life enrichment director, these residents have gained millions of likes and thousands of fans showcasing their creativity and zest for life. What started as a fun way to engage with the residents has now become a viral sensation.

Escherich, a University of Iowa graduate, joined Independence Village Waukee after completing her studies. As part of her role, she is constantly seeking unique activities to enhance the residents’ quality of life. Among her ideas, making humorous TikTok videos stood out as a creative and engaging way to connect with the younger generation.

At first, the residents were hesitant to participate in Escherich’s take on Gen Z social media trends. However, as their videos started going viral, their families’ positive reactions convinced them to embrace TikTok wholeheartedly. One video, featuring resident Barb McInally dancing to “No Hands” Waka Flocka Flame, garnered over 3 million likes and nearly 18 million views.

The residents’ TikTok stardom has not gone unnoticed. TikTok reached out to them, resulting in a 30-second commercial spot featuring the seniors and Escherich. The ad, which captures the essence of their multi-generational story, is now airing during commercial breaks in central Iowa.

The success of Independence Village Waukee’s TikTok account has spread to other locations, inspiring the company’s other communities to create their own content. From Ankeny, Iowa, to Aurora, Ohio, and Plymouth, Michigan, seniors are embracing TikTok and showcasing their creativity to the world.

The account has not only brought newfound fame to the residents but has also become a source of camaraderie and fun amidst the challenges of aging. Residents like Dale Buttolph and Jane Tiggemann have been recognized in public and have found joy in their newfound TikTok fame.

As the residents continue to rehearse and create content, their journey has taken them from TikTok sensations to TV stars. The older adults at Independence Village Waukee have proven that age is just a number and that it’s never too late to have fun and go viral.

