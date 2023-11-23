TikTok Collaborates with GoTo to Revamp eCommerce Business in Indonesia

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has reportedly joined forces with GoTo, an Indonesia-based company, to reignite its eCommerce business in the Indonesian market. Although the details are still being finalized, the partnership may involve TikTok investing in Tokopedia, GoTo’s online shopping arm. Alternatively, the two companies might establish a joint venture to create a new eCommerce platform that will allow TikTok to revitalize its online shopping initiatives in Southeast Asia’s largest market.

Indonesia recently introduced regulations to govern eCommerce conducted through social media. These measures prohibit social media platforms from facilitating direct payments for online purchases, a circumstance that primarily impacts TikTok. Although TikTok can still promote products to its vast Indonesian user base, customers will need to navigate to another website or app to complete their purchases.

Simon Torring, the co-founder of eCommerce research firm Cube Asia, expressed concern over the long-term impact of these regulations. He emphasized that the new rules could deter growth in the Indonesian e-commerce market, where TikTok Shop had introduced innovative features.

TikTok had announced plans earlier this year to invest billions of dollars in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. The collaboration with GoTo aligns with TikTok’s strategy to expand its eCommerce sales from $4.4 billion to $20 billion in gross merchandise value.

This partnership comes at a time when social media has become increasingly influential in consumer shopping habits. Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube have transformed the way people discover and engage with products. According to research conducted in collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and AWS, 43% of consumers browse social media platforms to find goods and services. Instagram, with its visual and fashion-focused content, has become a popular choice for shoppers seeking clothing inspiration. In fact, the survey revealed that 47% of consumers had purchased clothes from Instagram in the past 30 days.

By collaborating with GoTo, TikTok aims to tap into the power of social media to drive eCommerce sales in Indonesia. This partnership holds significant potential to reshape the online shopping landscape in Southeast Asia and elevate the role of social commerce.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is TikTok’s plan to revive its eCommerce business in Indonesia?

A: TikTok is reportedly partnering with GoTo to either invest in GoTo’s online shopping arm, Tokopedia, or form a joint venture to build a new eCommerce platform.

Q: What prompted TikTok to collaborate with GoTo?

A: Indonesia recently implemented regulations that restrict social media platforms from handling direct payments for online purchases. This move has prompted TikTok to seek an alliance with GoTo to overcome these challenges and revitalize its eCommerce business in Southeast Asia’s largest market.

Q: How has social media influenced consumer shopping habits?

A: Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube have transformed the way people discover and engage with products. Research shows that 43% of consumers browse social media to find goods and services, and platforms like Instagram have become popular channels for clothing purchases.

Q: What are TikTok’s goals for eCommerce sales in Indonesia and Southeast Asia?

A: TikTok aims to grow its eCommerce sales from $4.4 billion to $20 billion in gross merchandise value through investments in Indonesia and Southeast Asia.