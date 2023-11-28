TikTok Expanding Its Presence in South Africa: New Opportunities on the Horizon

As TikTok continues to solidify its position in international markets, the social media powerhouse is expanding its presence in South Africa. Currently, the company has several exciting job openings in its Johannesburg office, including positions for a Community Manager, a Communication Specialist, and a Client Solution Manager.

The Community Manager will play a crucial role in overseeing the TikTok user community across the sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region. This individual will be responsible for building and maintaining a positive impact on content performance and engagement within the creator community. The position also involves managing a portfolio of creators, developing strategies, and organizing activities that foster engagement and strengthen relationships. Collaboration with TikTok offices around the world, including popular locations such as Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo, is also a part of the role.

The Communication Specialist position will oversee communication efforts not only in South Africa but also throughout the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region. This role requires excellent media relations skills, the ability to distill complex issues, and strategic judgment in handling media inquiries. Unlike the Community Manager position, a bachelor’s degree in communications, marketing, journalism, or a related field is required for this role.

Lastly, the Client Solution Manager will focus on establishing and maintaining long-term relationships with clients who wish to collaborate with TikTok for advertising purposes. This role requires experience in account management, data analysis, and working with advertisers. The successful candidate may also need to travel across South Africa and internationally on behalf of TikTok.

With these new job openings, TikTok is demonstrating its commitment to strengthening its presence in South Africa and the broader African market. As the company continues to grow, exciting opportunities are on the horizon for individuals looking to join the dynamic world of social media.

