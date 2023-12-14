TikTok Ends Podcast Experiment, Focusing on Other Initiatives

In a surprising move, TikTok has announced the discontinuation of its podcast experiment, known as “Podcasts on TikTok.” The feature, which had been quietly undergoing beta testing throughout the year, will come to an end on December 15th, according to a message sent to beta testers. While TikTok expressed appreciation for the participation of podcast creators, the platform stated that it will be directing its efforts towards other initiatives.

TikTok’s podcast experiment allowed podcasters to link their episodes to videos, giving users the ability to play the content in the background while continuing to watch videos. However, this feature had limitations, including a maximum episode duration of 90 minutes.

The decision to end the podcast experiment comes at a time when YouTube is experiencing tremendous success in the podcast sphere. Meanwhile, TikTok is focusing on global launches for its new music streaming app, signaling a shift in priorities.

TikTok has always placed a strong emphasis on innovation and experimentation, regularly introducing new features to enhance user experience. This decision to discontinue the podcast feature reflects the platform’s commitment to refining its offerings, based on insights gained from the community.

Although TikTok will be removing podcast content uploaded to the platform, videos created users will remain published. This ensures that the substantial library of user-generated content will continue to thrive on TikTok.

While the discontinuation of “Podcasts on TikTok” may disappoint some podcast creators who found value in the feature, it also opens up opportunities for the platform to explore other avenues for audio content. TikTok sees potential in the audio space and will undoubtedly continue to explore new ways to engage its vibrant community in the future.