TikTok Empowers Musicians with Exclusive Artist Accounts

TikTok, the popular social media platform owned ByteDance, has recently introduced a new feature called “Artist Accounts” designed specifically for musicians. These verified accounts offer a range of promotional tools and features that aim to strengthen the bond between artists and their fans on TikTok.

According to TikTok, Artist Accounts serve as a “shop window” for fans to learn more about an artist’s music, creative process, and latest releases. To be eligible for an Artist Account, musicians need to have at least four songs uploaded on the platform. Once activated, artists gain access to a suite of promotional resources, including an artist tag that signifies their status as an artist to the community and potential new fans.

One of the key features of Artist Accounts is the “New Release” tool, which allows artists to highlight a new track for up to 14 days before and 30 days after its release. This helps generate excitement and drives further discovery of new music. Additionally, the Artist Accounts include a “Music Tab” that curates an artist’s catalog into a list of available tracks, similar to streaming platforms like Spotify. New music is automatically added to this list, making it easy for fans to explore an artist’s discography.

Furthermore, TikTok has introduced the “Add to Music App” feature, allowing users to save songs they discover on TikTok directly to popular streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music. This integration between TikTok and streaming platforms enhances the accessibility and reach of the music shared on the platform.

The Artist Accounts also include features like “By Artist,” which allows artists to pin a preferred post to the top of the discovery page, increasing their visibility. Another feature called “Behind the Song” enables artists to share the stories and inspirations behind their songs, helping them connect with fans on a deeper level.

TikTok’s expansion of promotional and discoverability tools for artists demonstrates its commitment to fostering a vibrant and supportive music community within the platform. With the introduction of the Artist Accounts, TikTok empowers musicians providing them with the necessary tools to elevate their presence on the platform and reach new heights in their careers.

FAQ:

Q: Who is eligible for TikTok’s Artist Accounts?

A: Artists or musicians who have released at least four songs on the platform can apply for Artist Accounts.

Q: What are some key features of Artist Accounts?

A: Artist Accounts offer features like the “New Release” tool, “Music Tab,” “Add to Music App,” “By Artist,” and “Behind the Song.”

Q: Can artists promote their new tracks using TikTok’s Artist Accounts?

A: Yes, artists can highlight their new tracks for up to 14 days before and 30 days after release using the “New Release” tool.

Q: How can fans save songs they discover on TikTok?

A: TikTok allows users to save songs they discover on the platform directly to streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music using the “Add to Music App” feature.

Q: What is the purpose of the “Behind the Song” feature?

A: The “Behind the Song” feature allows artists to share the stories and inspirations behind their songs, helping them connect with fans on a deeper level.