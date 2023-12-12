Cultivating Success: The Impact of Mentorship in Singapore

Singapore recognizes the pivotal role that mentors play in personal and professional development, with a strong focus on mentorship initiatives. The recently launched TikTok x Halogen Foundation Mentorship Programme is a prime example of how mentorship can shape the trajectory of a person’s career. Aaron Neo, the head of data science (monetization integrity) at TikTok APAC, credits his mentors for helping him transition from a traditional banking career to his current role.

Neo emphasizes the importance of mentors in navigating the challenges of transitioning from school to the workplace. He believes that there are skills and knowledge taught in school that may not directly apply in a professional setting. Mentors who have experienced a similar journey can provide invaluable guidance and insider tips for overcoming these challenges.

The TikTok x Halogen Foundation Mentorship Programme aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical application for students in Singapore. It will involve 100 TikTok staff members serving as mentors to 100 students from institutions like Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic. The program includes tailored workshops on interview and resume writing skills, as well as mentor-led sessions exploring various roles within a tech company.

The mentor-mentee pairs will embark on a six-month journey, with the first cohort starting in January and the second cohort commencing in June. The launch of the program was attended Alvin Tan, Singapore’s Minister of State for Culture, Community, and Youth, who emphasized the pivotal role mentors play in guiding individuals through life’s challenges and successes.

Students eagerly anticipate the mentorship program, recognizing the influence mentors can have in steering their decisions and helping them navigate challenges. The program’s impact will be assessed TikTok and the Halogen Foundation, tracking progress among mentees in areas like self-leadership and self-awareness.

Mentorship initiatives like this are gaining significant attention in Singapore, with the launch of the dedicated mentoring office, Mentoring SG, led Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. The Mentoring SG movement strives to empower youths from diverse backgrounds through mentoring opportunities, building resilience, and soft skills crucial for their personal and career development.

Mentorship is a powerful tool that can transform trajectories and open doors to success. As Singapore continues to invest in mentorship initiatives, it is paving the way for a future generation of resilient and accomplished individuals.