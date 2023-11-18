TikTok Introduces EVTA Measurement Tool to Provide Insights into Conversions

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, has recently launched a new measurement tool called Engaged View-through Attribution (EVTA). This tool aims to provide creators with more detailed insights into conversions and help advertisers gauge the impact of engaged views on their campaigns.

EVTA tracks conversions that occur after a user watches an ad for at least six seconds without clicking, and then converts within a seven-day attribution window. By tracking conversions influenced views lasting six seconds or more, advertisers can gain a more comprehensive understanding of TikTok’s impact on their business beyond simple click-and-convert scenarios.

TikTok claims that the EVTA measurement tool offers several key benefits. Firstly, it provides a better understanding of ad impact beyond clicks, allowing advertisers to measure conversions influenced engaged views and assess TikTok’s overall impact on their business. Secondly, it fuels campaign performance providing more high-quality signals to optimize and enhance the performance of campaigns over time. This helps show ads to users who are more likely to take action. Finally, EVTA allows for a balanced measurement across different channels aligning attribution methods with other platforms, ensuring a fair comparison of performance results.

Combining EVTA with TikTok’s recently launched Self-Attributing Network (SAN) provides a more complete picture of how users are converting on the platform. The enhanced attribution methodology includes click-through (CTA) and view-through (VTA) conversions driven the last click and view, as well as engaged view conversions measured EVTA.

In order to make the most out of TikTok ads, the platform recommends turning on VTA, EVTA, and CTA with the maximum attribution window. Advertisers can customize these settings directly on TikTok Ads Manager.

This new measurement tool reflects the evolving mobile advertising landscape and the challenges faced app advertisers in understanding the impact of different touchpoints and marketing channels on driving user actions such as app installs or purchases.

FAQ:

Q: What is EVTA?

A: EVTA stands for Engaged View-through Attribution, a measurement tool introduced TikTok to provide insights into conversions.

Q: How does EVTA work?

A: EVTA tracks conversions that occur after a user watches an ad for at least six seconds without clicking and then converts within a seven-day attribution window.

Q: What are the benefits of EVTA?

A: The key benefits of EVTA include a better understanding of ad impact beyond clicks, improved campaign performance through more high-quality signals, and a balanced measurement across different channels.

Q: How can advertisers use EVTA?

A: Advertisers can customize EVTA settings directly on TikTok Ads Manager to optimize their ad campaigns. It is recommended to turn on VTA, EVTA, and CTA with the maximum attribution window.

Q: How does EVTA contribute to TikTok’s measurement framework?

A: When combined with TikTok’s recently launched Self-Attributing Network (SAN), EVTA provides a more complete picture of how users are converting on the platform.