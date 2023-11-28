TikTok Introduces Creative Cards to Boost Small Business Content

TikTok has announced the launch of a new feature called Creative Cards, designed to help small businesses create more engaging and relevant content. These data-backed prompts offer tips and ideas for content creators, allowing them to resonate more effectively with their audience. The Creative Cards are divided into five categories: Community, Edutainment, Creator Tools, Trends, and Storytelling.

By providing valuable insights and inspiration, Creative Cards can prove particularly beneficial to brands new to TikTok who are unsure how to optimize their content for maximum exposure and engagement. However, even experienced content creators can benefit from this feature, especially during the all-important holiday season.

To access the Creative Cards, content creators must register for access. Once granted, they will have access to over 100 digital cards, each offering ideas and suggestions for different areas of content creation.

Here’s a breakdown of the categories:

1. Community: Insights and strategies to actively engage the audience and build customer loyalty, such as integrating customer testimonials and creating content based on user comments.

2. Edutainment: Creative ways to showcase products, share lessons, and introduce offers.

3. Creator Tools: Various techniques and concepts, including storytelling, green screen effects, and incorporating music and captions, to boost views and enhance likability.

4. Trends: Assist creators in brainstorming ways to participate in trending memes and hashtags.

5. Storytelling: Exploring different approaches to tell the business’s journey and the challenges faced.

A TikTok spokesperson explained that Creative Cards offer concise ad concepts displayed on digital cards, enabling content creators to keep their content fresh and avoid becoming stale. This feature is particularly helpful in attracting attention to seasonal products and gift ideas.

With the holiday season approaching, small businesses can actively engage their audience, showcase their expertise, and make their brand relevant and relatable implementing innovative ideas for celebration.

To learn more about the Creative Cards feature, you can read TikTok’s full announcement [source].

FAQ

1. How can Creative Cards benefit small businesses?

Creative Cards offer valuable insights and tips for creating engaging and relevant content, helping small businesses optimize their TikTok presence and attract more attention and engagement from their audience.

2. How do I access Creative Cards on TikTok?

To access the Creative Cards feature, content creators must register for access. Once granted, they can scroll through the available digital cards and explore ideas for different aspects of content creation.

3. Can experienced content creators benefit from Creative Cards?

Yes, even experienced content creators can benefit from Creative Cards. The feature provides inspiration and new ideas, which can be particularly useful during the holiday season when businesses aim to stand out and attract customers.