TikTok Plans Steep Holiday Discounts to Compete with Amazon and Walmart

TikTok, the popular social media app owned ByteDance Ltd, is reportedly gearing up to offer significant discounts this holiday season. Internal documents reviewed Bloomberg News reveal that TikTok aims to attract more consumers to its newly launched marketplace, positioning itself as a competitor to Amazon and Walmart.

The company plans to host training sessions for merchants selling on its marketplace and will subsidize discounts of up to 50% to encourage seller participation in its Black Friday program. The program is set to begin on October 27 and run through November 30.

With 150 million American users, TikTok recently expanded its shopping platform nationwide in the United States. The platform brings shoppable videos and live streams directly to users’ feeds, offering brands, merchants, and creators the tools to sell products through the app.

According to Deloitte’s annual holiday retail forecast, holiday retail sales are predicted to increase between 3.5% to 4.6% in 2023. The professional services company also expects ecommerce holiday sales to grow between 10.3% to 12.8% compared to last year’s holiday season. As consumers continue to search for the best online deals, ecommerce sales are anticipated to remain strong.

In line with this trend, TikTok is offering steep holiday discounts early on, aiming to attract shoppers affected inflation. By initiating a price war with established competitors like Amazon and Walmart, TikTok is positioning itself as a viable and attractive alternative for consumers in search of the best deals.

