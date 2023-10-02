New AI-Powered Virtual Assistant Helps Brands and Creators on TikTok

TikTok has introduced its new AI-powered virtual assistant, the TikTok Creative Assistant, aimed at assisting brands and creators throughout their creative journey on the platform. This tool leverages TikTok’s vast database of “creative knowledge” to provide brainstorming ideas, insights on best practices, trend identification, and inspiration. The TikTok Creative Assistant is available to all TikTok Business users through the TikTok Creative Center.

According to TikTok, creative content lies at the heart of the platform, and the urge to connect, tell stories, and drive creativity is shared both brands and creators. Therefore, the goal of the Creative Assistant is to free up time and energy spent on creative ideation processes, allowing users to focus on their creativity and reconnect with the joy of creation. By utilizing artificial intelligence technology, TikTok aims to collaborate with users in generating better and faster creative ideas for TikTok.

The capabilities offered the Creative Assistant cater to both new brands entering the TikTok platform and experienced users. It provides guidance on TikTok best practices, analyses top-performing ads, generates content ideas, and assists with scriptwriting.

TikTok emphasizes that the Creative Assistant is intended to be a starting point for creative ideation, serving as a collaborator rather than a replacement for human creativity. Users have full control and can choose to use, edit, discard, or redo the materials suggested the assistant. The prompts provided the tool are merely suggestions, and users can customize them based on their specific needs.

The introduction of the TikTok Creative Assistant follows closely on the heels of TikTok’s launch of its commerce functionality, TikTok Shop. With the integration of this new AI tool, TikTok aims to help brands create effective content more efficiently, further supporting its foray into connected commerce.

Sources:

– TikTok Creative Assistant: A Collaborator in Your Creation Journey. (Blog post TikTok)

– Commerce on TikTok. (Blog post TikTok)