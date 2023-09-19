TikTok Launches Attribution Analytics to Measure Advertising Impact

TikTok has introduced Attribution Analytics, a measurement solution aimed at helping marketing teams better understand the impact of their advertising efforts on the social media platform. The unique nature of the TikTok feed means that consumers often find content that inspires them, but they may not take immediate action. In fact, according to TikTok, 79% of conversions attributed to the platform were missing from traditional last-click attribution models.

The new solution, available within TikTok Ads Manager, includes Performance Comparison, which enables advertisers to:

Visualize conversions across different time windows, allowing them to employ the most effective attribution strategies for their business.

Evaluate the effectiveness of TikTok in driving view-based conversions, enabling them to create more impactful ad creative for the platform.

Gain detailed insights into user behavior, allowing advertisers to move away from click attribution and towards a more comprehensive understanding of user actions.

TikTok plans to add additional features to Attribution Analytics in the future to provide advertisers with more in-depth insights into campaign performance. Thomas Carter, Senior TikTok Strategist of Power Digital Marketing, stated that the tool has made it easier for their clients to demonstrate the value of TikTok and scale their campaigns. With access to extra click-through and view-through event data, advertisers can go beyond the limitations of the last-click model with increased confidence.

Sources: TikTok

Definitions:

Attribution Analytics: A measurement solution provided TikTok that helps marketing teams understand the impact of their advertising efforts on the platform.

Last-click attribution models: A traditional method of measuring advertising effectiveness that assigns sole credit for a conversion to the last-clicked ad or link.