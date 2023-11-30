New Tools on TikTok Empower Artists to Boost Their Music Promotion and Reach

TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, has unveiled a range of innovative tools designed to help musicians boost their music promotion and reach a wider audience. With the introduction of the new “Artist Account” feature, artists now have a dedicated platform to showcase their songs, provide insights into their creative process, and inform followers about upcoming releases.

One of the key elements of the Artist Account is the artist tag, which artists can use to identify themselves and distinguish their content from other creators. By uploading at least four songs, artists become eligible for the artist tag, which appears prominently under their account name. Noteworthy musicians, including Sam Smith, Luke Combs, Shakira, and Meghan Trainor, have already embraced this feature, with over 70,000 artists leveraging the artist tag to enhance their presence on TikTok.

In addition, TikTok has introduced the “New Release” tool, enabling artists to highlight their latest tracks for up to 14 days before and 30 days after their release dates. The “New” tag is displayed next to the song, while the track is also featured on discovery pages, increasing the chances of reaching new fans. Widely recognized boy band BTS successfully utilized the New Release feature to promote their single “Take Two” during the summer.

To enhance visibility and engagement, musicians can now pin a video to the top of the sound discovery page, giving their content a prominent position. Whether it’s a new album release or a trending clip, this feature allows artists to garner more attention and increase their visibility.

Furthermore, TikTok has introduced the “Behind the Song” feature, which allows artists to share exclusive insights into their creative process, inspirations, and the stories behind their songs. Similar to Spotify’s “Clips,” this feature provides a unique opportunity for musicians to connect with their fans on a deeper level and further enhance their artistic journey.

Finally, the addition of a music tab automatically adds newly released songs to an artist’s profile and curates a comprehensive catalog, simplifying access to their complete discography for followers.

By introducing these innovative tools, TikTok aims to rival established music streaming services like Spotify in terms of music promotion and artist-fan engagement. TikTok’s continued efforts to integrate with other popular platforms are also evident, as users can now save TikTok songs directly to their Spotify, Apple Music, or Amazon Music playlists.

FAQ:

1. How can artists utilize the Artist Account feature on TikTok?

– Artists can use the Artist Account to showcase their songs, provide insights into their creative process, and inform followers about upcoming releases.

2. What is the artist tag on TikTok?

– The artist tag is a feature that allows artists to identify themselves and stand out among other creators. Artists must upload at least four songs to be eligible for the tag.

3. How long can musicians highlight a new song using the “New Release” tool?

– Musicians can highlight a new song for up to 14 days before and 30 days after its release date.

4. What is the “Behind the Song” feature on TikTok?

– The “Behind the Song” feature allows artists to share exclusive insights about their songs, including inspirations and the creative process behind them.

5. Can TikTok songs be saved to other music streaming platforms?

– Yes, TikTok recently introduced the “Add to Music app” capability, allowing users to quickly save TikTok songs to their Spotify, Apple Music, or Amazon Music playlists.