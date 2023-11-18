TikTok Launches ‘Add to Music App’ Feature for Seamless Music Streaming

TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform, has unveiled its latest feature, ‘Add to Music App,’ aimed at revolutionizing the way users discover and enjoy music. In partnership with major digital streaming platforms like Amazon Music and Spotify, this new function allows users in the US and UK to save tracks from TikTok directly to their preferred music streaming service.

By clicking the new ‘Add Song’ button next to a track in the For You Feed, users can effortlessly save the song to their chosen streaming platform. The initially selected app becomes the default for future saves, simplifying the process for users. Nonetheless, preferences can be easily changed in the settings section.

Once saved, the track is stored in a default playlist on the music streaming service. Users have the option to either add it to an existing playlist or create a new one. In addition to the For You Feed, the ‘Add to Music App’ feature is also accessible from an artist’s Sound Detail page, allowing users to seamlessly explore and enjoy more music from their favorite artists.

By bridging the gap between discovery on TikTok and consumption on music streaming platforms, this feature enhances the connection between artists and fans. It offers an opportunity for musicians to connect with the global TikTok community and drive engagement with their music.

Notable figures from Amazon Music and Spotify have expressed their enthusiasm for this collaboration. Karolina Joynathsing, Amazon Music’s director of business development, highlighted how the ‘Add to Music App’ feature would make it easier for fans to listen to the music they love and for artists to build fandom. Sten Garmark, Spotify’s VP and global head of consumer experience, emphasized their commitment to being everywhere their users are and simplifying the process of saving songs to Spotify.

As TikTok continues to introduce innovative features, such as the #NewMusic Hub launched earlier this year, the platform is further solidifying its position as a leader in music discovery and promotion. ‘Add to Music App’ provides a seamless and convenient way for users to connect with their favorite tunes, creating even greater value for artists and rightsholders in the process.

FAQ

Which music streaming platforms have partnered with TikTok for the ‘Add to Music App’ feature?

TikTok has partnered with major digital streaming platforms, including Amazon Music and Spotify, for the launch of this new feature.

Can I choose my preferred music streaming platform for saving tracks?

Yes, users have the option to select their preferred music streaming platform the first time they use the ‘Add to Music App’ feature.

Can I change my default music app preference in the future?

Absolutely, users can easily change their default music app preference at any time in the settings section.

Where else can I access the ‘Add to Music App’ feature on TikTok?

In addition to the For You Feed, users can also access the ‘Add to Music App’ feature from an artist’s Sound Detail page.

How does the ‘Add to Music App’ feature benefit artists?

This feature provides artists with a direct link between music discovery on TikTok and consumption on music streaming platforms, helping them connect with a global community and drive engagement with their music.