TikTok Revolutionizes Music Discovery with New Integration

TikTok, the global powerhouse of music discovery, has unveiled a groundbreaking integration with major music platforms such as Amazon Music and Spotify. The introduction of the “Add to Music App” feature aims to offer users a seamless music experience allowing them to save and enjoy tracks they discover on TikTok directly on their preferred streaming services.

Renowned for its influence on viral music trends, TikTok has become a driving force in shaping music consumption habits on streaming platforms. With this new feature, TikTok aims to bridge the gap between song discovery on its platform and continuous enjoyment on users’ chosen music streaming services.

The “Add Song” button, prominently displayed next to track names on TikTok videos, transforms the way users interact with music. By simply pressing this button, users can effortlessly save songs to their favorite streaming service. The first time the button is pressed, users can select their preferred music streaming platform, where the track will be saved to a default playlist. Furthermore, users have the option to add the song to an existing playlist or create a new one. While the selected streaming service becomes the default for future track saves, users retain the freedom to modify this selection in their settings at any time. Additionally, the “Add to Music App” feature is accessible from an artist’s Sound Detail Page on TikTok.

Key industry figures have enthusiastically endorsed TikTok’s new feature. Ole Obermann, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, emphasized the platform’s powerful role in music promotion and discovery. TikTok’s integration with major music platforms strengthens this connectivity, empowering users to seamlessly engage with full-length songs on their preferred streaming service. The Director of Business Development for Amazon Music, Karolina Joynathsing, and the Vice President and Global Head of Consumer Experience at Spotify, Sten Garmark, have also voiced their support for this feature, highlighting its potential to enhance music discovery and deepen the connection between artists and listeners.

TikTok’s “Add to Music App” feature has garnered such popularity that its availability is expanding globally. Starting from December 14th, 2023, the feature will be introduced in 19 additional countries, including Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others. This expansion ensures that a broader audience can enjoy the music discovered on TikTok across various platforms and devices.

With this innovative integration, TikTok continues to revolutionize the music industry, offering users an unparalleled music discovery and streaming experience.