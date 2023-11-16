TikTok Launches Game-Changing Feature for Music Lovers

In a groundbreaking move, TikTok has released a revolutionary feature called “Add to Music App,” allowing users in the US and UK to effortlessly save discovered songs directly to their preferred streaming service. This collaboration with major platforms like Amazon Music and Spotify further solidifies TikTok’s position as a global hub for music discovery.

The new “Add Song” option, located next to track details at the bottom of TikTok videos, enables users to seamlessly save the song to their chosen streaming service. Users have the option to add the track to an existing or new playlist they create or simply utilize the default playlist option. This user-friendly feature can be accessed both from the For You feed and an artist’s Sound Detail Page, making it easier than ever to celebrate and revisit favorite tunes.

This innovative feature not only benefits music fans but also creates greater value for artists and rightsholders. By establishing a direct link between song discovery on TikTok and consumption on a music streaming service, Add to Music App bridges the gap, allowing music lovers to enjoy full-length songs on the platform of their choice.

While music discovery is indeed a powerful aspect of TikTok, this feature takes it one step further simplifying the conversion of serendipitous moments into enduring fandom. Amazon Music, one of TikTok’s partners in this venture, believes that seamless integration with TikTok will surely contribute to building a stronger connection between fans and the music they love.

Likewise, Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming subscription service, expresses its commitment to creating seamless ways for users to save songs and enjoy audio content across any platform or device. By eliminating the need to search for audio that suits the moment, Spotify aims to provide a tailored music experience that finds the user.

Currently available in the US and UK, the Add to Music App feature is set for a broader roll-out in the future, ensuring that TikTok users worldwide can effortlessly access and enjoy their favorite songs on their preferred streaming service.

FAQ

What is the Add to Music App feature?

The Add to Music App feature on TikTok allows users to save discovered songs from the platform directly to their preferred streaming service, making it easier to enjoy full-length songs on their chosen platform.

How does the Add to Music App feature work?

When watching a TikTok video, users can find the “Add Song” option next to track details. By clicking on this option, users can seamlessly save the song to their preferred streaming service, either adding it to an existing or new playlist or utilizing the default playlist option.

Which streaming services are partnering with TikTok for this feature?

TikTok has collaborated with major platforms like Amazon Music and Spotify to offer the Add to Music App feature, allowing users to save songs to their preferred streaming service effortlessly.

Is the Add to Music App feature available worldwide?

Currently, the feature is available in the US and UK. However, TikTok plans to roll out the feature to a broader audience in the future.