TikTok Partners with Disney to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

TikTok is teaming up with Disney to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The month-long activation involves more than 48 separate handles/brands within the Disney empire, including Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic, ESPN, and Disney Music. The collaboration also extends to TikTok’s advertising business, with Disney becoming one of its ‘Pulse Premiere’ publishers.

As part of the partnership, TikTok has created a dedicated ‘Disney100’ playlist, featuring music from Disney’s extensive catalog, on its platform. Additionally, all the Disney-related content will be gathered into a Disney-themed hub on TikTok for users to easily explore and enjoy.

Disney has already generated an impressive 240 billion views on TikTok through its various brands. With the new hub and promotion, the company expects to add even more views to that number.

In terms of advertising, Disney will have the opportunity to have its ads placed against the top 4% of trending videos on TikTok, further expanding its reach and engagement with TikTok’s massive user base.

This partnership not only allows Disney to tap into TikTok’s vast audience but also gives TikTok an opportunity to align itself with one of the most iconic and beloved entertainment companies in the world. Both companies stand to benefit from the collaboration and are likely to see increased visibility and engagement as a result.

Source: Music Ally