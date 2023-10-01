TikTok Indonesia Opposes Government Ban on E-commerce Transactions

TikTok Indonesia has expressed concern over the recent decision the government to ban e-commerce transactions on social media platforms. The move, which restricts platforms like TikTok to only promoting goods and services rather than facilitating transactions, could potentially harm the livelihoods of millions who rely on TikTok for income.

The decision to ban e-commerce transactions on social media platforms was made in response to complaints from offline sellers who have seen their revenues decline due to the growing popularity of online marketplaces. However, TikTok Indonesia argues that the ban will have a negative impact on the approximately six million sellers and seven million content creators affiliated with TikTok Shop.

While TikTok Indonesia will comply with the new regulations, the platform intends to focus on finding a “constructive path” going forward. With 113 million users, TikTok is the third most popular content-sharing platform in Indonesia and has become the fifth-largest e-commerce platform in the country since its launch just over two years ago.

The Trade Ministry’s new regulation aims to ensure fair competition and protect users’ personal data in the e-commerce sector. Under the regulation, social media platforms are prohibited from facilitating payment transactions and sellers must meet various legal requirements, including licenses, quality standards, tax regulations, and halal certification for certain goods.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo expressed concern about the impact of TikTok Shop on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. The ban has received mixed reactions, with some offline sellers supporting the decision for its potential to encourage innovation, while others, like cookie baker Panji Made Agung, are disappointed, as TikTok provides a platform for them to become both influencers and sellers.

The Trade Ministry, along with other ministries, will form a cyber monitoring team to enforce the regulations, issuing warnings before applying administrative sanctions to sellers who violate the rules.

