Kazakh Tourism and TikTok Partner to Promote Domestic Travel Through Virtual Journey

Kazakh Tourism and TikTok have joined forces to launch an innovative initiative aimed at promoting domestic tourism in Kazakhstan. Through the GuideToKazakhstan hashtag, the collaboration promises a virtual journey to the country’s major sights. The project aims to inspire the TikTok community to explore their homeland, support local businesses, and introduce cultural and tourism organizations to new audiences.

To kick off the campaign, a video guide has been created showcasing the landmarks, cultural facilities, and gastronomic destinations across the country. Each month, the TikTok travel guide will expand to include two new regions until all areas become part of a detailed interactive map. This interactive map will provide users with an engaging and immersive experience while discovering the beauty and diversity of Kazakhstan.

Local residents are encouraged to participate sharing their favorite places and recommendations through videos using the hashtags #GuideToKazakhstan and either #Shymkent or #Astana. This allows individuals to contribute their personal experiences and insights, creating a community-driven approach to promoting tourism.

TikTok, with its millions of users, provides the perfect platform for sharing travel content. Travel-related videos on TikTok have gained immense popularity, with the hashtag #travel amassing over 220 billion views worldwide. This partnership between TikTok and Kazakh Tourism capitalizes on this trend, showcasing the country’s cultural and gastronomic heritage to a global audience.

In addition to promoting tourism, TikTok has also partnered with Astana Hub International Technopark of IT Startups to launch the TikTok Startup Academy project. This educational program aims to train nearly 300 Kazakh startups on how to leverage TikTok for product promotion. By showcasing the platform’s potential as a valuable marketing tool, this initiative provides exciting opportunities for local businesses to grow and thrive.

Through this collaboration, Kazakh Tourism and TikTok are paving the way for a new era of promoting domestic travel. By harnessing the power of social media and user-generated content, they are showcasing the beauty and potential of Kazakhstan to the world.