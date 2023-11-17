TikTok Challenges EU’s Gatekeeper Status: Separating Fact from Fiction

In a surprising twist, TikTok has joined Meta (formerly Facebook) in appealing its “gatekeeper” status in the European Union. TikTok argues that it does not meet the criteria for such designation, claiming that it is not valuable enough and is only being subjected to the strict obligations outlined in the Digital Markets Act (DMA) because it is being unfairly lumped together with its parent company, ByteDance.

The deadline for appealing this status is today, November 16th, and while TikTok has taken a bold stance, other tech giants such as Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have remained notably silent on the matter.

The DMA, which was introduced to foster fair competition in the digital marketplace, designates certain platforms as “gatekeepers” if they meet specific criteria, such as having a significant impact on the market and acting as intermediaries between businesses and consumers. Gatekeepers are then subject to stricter regulations and obligations, including increased oversight from regulatory bodies.

While TikTok’s appeal may seem like a strategic move aimed at avoiding these obligations, it is essential to separate fact from fiction in this controversy. TikTok’s argument relies on differentiating itself from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, which has a multitude of operations outside of Europe. TikTok claims that it should not be burdened with gatekeeper status simply because of its association with ByteDance.

However, it is crucial to recognize that TikTok, as a popular social media platform with millions of users, holds considerable influence in the European market. Whether TikTok can successfully distance itself from the actions and operations of its parent company remains to be seen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is the Digital Markets Act (DMA)?

A: The Digital Markets Act is an EU legislation introduced with the aim of promoting fair competition and preventing abuses of market power within the digital economy.

Q: What does “gatekeeper” status mean?

A: “Gatekeeper” status refers to the designation of certain platforms the DMA that have significant market power and act as intermediaries between businesses and consumers. Gatekeepers are subject to stricter regulations and obligations to ensure fair competition.

Q: Why is TikTok appealing its gatekeeper status?

A: TikTok claims that it is not valuable enough and should not be subjected to the obligations associated with gatekeeper designation. The company argues that it is unfairly being grouped together with its parent company, ByteDance, which has operations outside of Europe.