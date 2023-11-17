TikTok Joins Meta in Challenging “Gatekeeper” Status Under EU Law

TikTok has recently filed an appeal against its designation as a “gatekeeper” under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), an EU law that introduces stricter rules for tech companies and facilitates user mobility across competing services. This move comes just one day after Meta, formerly known as Facebook, also challenged its “gatekeeper” status for its Messenger and Marketplace platforms.

Introduced the European Union, the DMA identified 22 “gatekeeper” services operated six tech giants, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and TikTok. While Microsoft, Google, and Amazon did not contest these designations, Apple has yet to comment on its intentions. The deadline for appeals is November 16th.

In its appeal, TikTok argues that its designation as a “gatekeeper” undermines the DMA’s objective shielding established players from emerging competitors like itself. The video-sharing platform believes that, as a relatively new player in the European market, it poses a significant challenge to more entrenched platform businesses.

TikTok also disputes its eligibility for “gatekeeper” status based on revenues generated within the European Economic Area, claiming that it falls short of the DMA’s revenue threshold of €7.5 billion per year. The company emphasizes that its parent company, ByteDance, holds a global market capitalization mainly derived from business lines that do not operate in Europe.

Furthermore, TikTok highlights that it was categorized as a “gatekeeper” without any market investigation related to its designation the European Commission. With over 134 million monthly users, the platform asserts its role as a challenger rather than an incumbent in the digital advertising space.

As the appeals process unfolds, it remains to be seen how the EU will respond to TikTok’s assertion that it does not fit the profile of a “gatekeeper” under the DMA. These legal challenges could potentially lead to revisions in the application and interpretation of the regulatory framework.

FAQ

What is the Digital Markets Act (DMA)?

The Digital Markets Act is an EU law aimed at regulating the behavior of major technology companies considered as “gatekeepers” in the digital sector. It imposes stricter rules on these companies to ensure fair competition, protect user rights, and foster innovation.

What does it mean to be a “gatekeeper” under the DMA?

A “gatekeeper” under the DMA refers to a technology company deemed to have significant influence and control over digital markets. Such companies must meet certain criteria, including a large user base and substantial market capitalization, and are subject to specific obligations and transparency requirements to prevent anti-competitive practices.

Why is TikTok appealing against its “gatekeeper” status?

TikTok is appealing its “gatekeeper” designation because it believes that being categorized as such undermines the DMA’s goal of promoting competition and stifles the emergence of newer competitors like itself. The company argues that it is a challenger in the digital advertising space and should not be considered an incumbent platform.

What are the potential implications of these appeals?

The appeals made TikTok and Meta could have significant implications for the application and interpretation of the DMA. Depending on the outcome, it is possible that revisions may need to be made to the regulatory framework to address the nuances and challenges raised these tech companies.