Is Sea Moss Worth the Hype? Separating Fact from Fiction

Sea moss, a spiky sea vegetable, has gained popularity on TikTok and social media platforms, with influencers claiming that it contains 92 essential minerals our bodies need. However, is this sea veggie really as beneficial as it’s made out to be?

Sea moss is primarily harvested for its carrageenan content, which is used as a thickener in foods like ice cream. Recently, people have been consuming the gel for its nutrient content, either adding it to smoothies or taking a spoonful directly from the jar. While sea moss does have some nutritional value, the claim that it contains 92 essential minerals is false and misleading.

The idea that sea moss contains 92 essential minerals became popular when the late Alfredo Darrington Bowman, known as “Dr. Sebi,” mentioned it. However, it is important to note that Sebi was a self-proclaimed herbal healer, not a physician. The reality is that there are only around 20 essential minerals that our bodies require.

Sea moss does contain some beneficial nutrients, such as iodine, which is critical for a healthy thyroid. However, it’s important to be cautious about iodine intake, as excessive amounts can negatively affect thyroid function. Sea moss also provides fiber, which is essential for digestion, blood sugar control, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Additionally, it contains magnesium, vitamin B2, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, zinc, and manganese in smaller amounts.

One significant concern about sea moss is its heavy metal content. Sea moss can store heavy metals like lead, nickel, and arsenic, which can be harmful in excess. The nutrient content of sea moss can also vary depending on where it’s grown, making it difficult to determine the exact amount of nutrients present.

While sea moss may provide some nutrients, it’s important to note that most of these can be obtained from a diverse diet. There is limited research available on the specific health benefits of sea moss, and its claims lack strong scientific support. If you are considering incorporating sea moss into your diet, it’s advisable to consult with a medical professional first.

In conclusion, sea moss may have some nutritional value, but the exaggerated claims about its mineral content and health benefits should be approached with caution. It’s always best to rely on a balanced and diverse diet to meet your nutritional needs.

