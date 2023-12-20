TikTok Expands Interface Update to Optimize User Experience on Tablets and Foldable Devices

TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, has recently rolled out an interface update for tablets and foldable smartphones, aiming to enhance user experience on these devices. The Chinese app has been consistently working towards ensuring compatibility with various formats, and this latest update is another step in that direction.

The unique design requirements of tablets and foldable devices posed certain challenges for TikTok. The wider screens, different ratios, sizes, and resolutions demanded a specific design for optimal performance. With this update, TikTok has addressed these issues and improved the app’s layout for larger devices.

The enhancements are focused on three key changes, as explained in TikTok’s corporate blog. Firstly, the video feed has been streamlined, utilizing the wider edges of tablets and foldable phones to present a cleaner viewing experience. The relocation of buttons from the video area contributes to a more immersive and uncluttered interface, even on smartphones.

Furthermore, the navigation bars have been designed to adapt to the width of the display, allowing for easier handling of the app. This ensures that users can effortlessly navigate through the content without any limitations imposed the device’s form factor.

Lastly, TikTok has optimized the interface for both vertical and landscape orientations, catering to the preferences and needs of individual users. Whether users prefer holding their devices upright or enjoy a wider landscape view, the app will seamlessly adapt to their chosen mode.

TikTok’s influence in the realm of social media has reached such heights that competitors have sought to emulate its success. Meta introduced Reels, a TikTok-inspired feature, on Instagram and Facebook, while YouTube launched YouTube Shorts to cater to the growing demand for short-form video content.

With this latest interface update, TikTok continues to prioritize user experience accommodating a wider range of devices, thereby solidifying its position as one of the most popular social media platforms globally.