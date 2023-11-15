Streaming Trend: Short-Form Shows Gain Popularity on TikTok and Instagram

A new trend is emerging in the world of streaming, as short-form shows find a home on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. One such show, Cobell Energy, produced Yellow Dot Studios, is set to premiere this week. The series, directed Ari Cagan, consists of weekly episodes that are just a few minutes long and shot vertically for easy mobile viewing. Unlike traditional TV shows, Cobell Energy does away with long establishing shots and instead focuses on captivating scenes and dialogues that grab viewers’ attention from the get-go.

Streaming platforms have previously experimented with short-form video content for mobile viewers, but with limited success. However, the popularity of watching TV shows and movies on TikTok has seen a surge in the past year. Even established studios like Paramount Pictures have jumped on the trend, with their hit film Mean Girls being made available for a day on the platform. While many anonymous accounts post clips of shows and movies without permission, violating copyright laws, they introduce viewers to content they may not have discovered otherwise.

The rise of short-form shows on TikTok and Instagram reflects the changing viewing habits of Gen Z viewers. Research has shown that as of October 2022, TikTok has become the second most popular app among Americans under 35, surpassed only YouTube. A survey conducted Hub Entertainment Research found that viewers between the ages of 13 and 24 get nearly one-third of their entertainment from phones. As households increasingly cut the cord on cable, social media platforms offer a new avenue for discovering and consuming content.

However, putting content on social platforms poses challenges for established studios. Trends and viewer habits evolve rapidly, and traditional studios may struggle to adapt. The fast-paced nature of social media requires studios to experiment and test the waters while acknowledging the risks involved. Monetization is also a concern for studios, as social media platforms may not offer the same financial benefits as traditional streaming services.

Despite these challenges, Yellow Dot Studios, a nonprofit studio focused on climate change content, sees the release of Cobell Energy as an opportunity to fulfill its mission. The show was conceptualized in May and quickly produced over a span of just six days. By embracing the short-form format, the studio aims to spread awareness of climate-related issues on a platform that resonates with younger audiences.

In conclusion, the emergence of short-form shows on TikTok and Instagram marks a new trend in the streaming landscape. As viewers shift their attention to mobile devices and social media platforms, studios are experimenting with innovative ways to capture their attention. While challenges exist, the allure of reaching a large and engaged audience on these platforms is undeniable. Only time will tell if this form of entertainment will continue to grow and evolve in the ever-changing world of streaming.

