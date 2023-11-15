The Rise of Short-Form Video Content on Social Platforms

A new satirical show is breaking ground in the world of entertainment, but you won’t find it on traditional streaming services. “Cobell Energy,” a series from Yellow Dot Studios, will be released exclusively on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Directed Ari Cagan, this unique show consists of short weekly episodes that are easily watchable on mobile devices.

Unlike traditional TV shows, “Cobell Energy” has been specifically crafted to captivate viewers in a world filled with social media noise. Cagan explains that the series eliminates the need for establishing shots commonly seen in television. Instead, it focuses on scenes and dialogues that cut through the clutter and keep viewers engaged from the first moment.

Short-form video content for mobile devices is not entirely new. The ill-fated Quibi attempted to tap into this trend in 2020, but ultimately failed. However, the recent rise of watching TV shows and movies on TikTok, even ones that are years old, has gained significant traction. Popular shows like “Call the Midwife” and “Sex and the City” have found new life on the platform, drawing in younger viewers who have moved away from traditional cable subscriptions.

While unauthorized accounts on TikTok may violate copyright laws, they have also inadvertently brought attention to shows that may have otherwise gone unnoticed. This trend highlights a significant shift in how Gen Z viewers consume entertainment, with mobile apps like TikTok becoming the primary source of enjoyment for this demographic.

However, the move into short-form filmmaking on social platforms poses challenges for both content creators and traditional studios. The rapidly evolving landscape of social media necessitates quick adaptation, while established studios take longer to develop and produce content. Additionally, the issue of monetization remains a concern, especially for studios that rely on revenue generation.

Nevertheless, the release of “Cobell Energy” reflects the growing need to experiment with innovative ways to reach audiences. Yellow Dot, a nonprofit studio focused on climate change content, views this endeavor as an opportunity to fulfill its mission while pushing the boundaries of content creation. Although the show can be considered a risk for other studios, the potential rewards of engaging with the rapidly evolving landscape of social media cannot be ignored.

FAQs