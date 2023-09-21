TikTok Testing Link to Google Search Results

TikTok is reportedly testing a new feature that allows users to access Google search results directly within the app. The addition of this feature comes as the Google antitrust case continues. The feature was first spotted app researcher Radu Oncescu, who shared screenshots on social media showing that the TikTok search results page now includes a link to search the same query on Google. TikTok’s popup disclaimer states that the platform does not endorse or take responsibility for the search results from Google.

This new feature is part of TikTok’s efforts to enhance its search capabilities. In recent months, the platform has also been incorporating Wikipedia snippets that link directly to the site for certain search queries. While this feature is still being tested in some markets, it has been live for a few months, according to a TikTok spokesperson.

It’s important to note that this potential partnership between Google and TikTok is taking place amidst the ongoing antitrust case against Google. The US Department of Justice has accused Google of unlawfully maintaining its search dominance through expensive deals with companies like Apple to remain the default search engine on their products. At the same time, TikTok may face increased scrutiny from regulators, as the European Commission has listed the company as a “gatekeeper” in its Digital Markets Act. This act aims to prevent anti-competitive practices among major tech companies.

As of now, Google has declined to comment on the TikTok feature, and TikTok has not provided a response to media requests. However, it has confirmed to Insider that the feature is being tested in select markets.

Sources:

– Insider

– The Verge