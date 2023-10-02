TikTok Testing Ad-Free Subscription Plan

TikTok, the popular short-form video content app, is reportedly testing an ad-free monthly subscription plan. The plan is currently priced at $4.99 per month during the testing phase, although pricing may change when the feature is released to a wider audience.

TikTok has been credited with popularizing short-format video content on social media, forcing other platforms to incorporate similar features. However, TikTok now seems to be following a trend from other social media apps offering an ad-free subscription option.

New strings of code found in the latest version of the TikTok app suggest that the platform will be introducing an ad-free monthly subscription plan. Although no official announcement has been made TikTok, the new app version revealed the ad-free tier, priced at $4.99 per month for users in the US.

It is important to note that this feature is currently in a limited testing phase, and its rollout to a broader user base will depend on its success. Therefore, pricing for the ad-free plan may change when it becomes available to the public.

TikTok has primarily relied on advertising as a revenue source, with revenue-sharing mechanisms for creators and a Live Subscription feature. The introduction of a direct ad-free subscription marks a new step for the platform.

While other social media platforms, such as Twitter (now known as X), have offered ad-free tiers as part of their premium subscriptions, TikTok’s ad-free plan is the first time the platform will directly accept payment for an ad-free user experience.

It remains to be seen how TikTok will differentiate its subscription plan beyond the ad-free experience. Additional benefits or features may be offered to subscribers in order to entice users to sign up.

Source: Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority