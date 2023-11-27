Why TikTok is Encouraging People to Leave the Leaves

While it may seem counterintuitive to leave leaves scattered across your yard, TikTok is encouraging homeowners to do just that. In a recent TikTok trend, users have been sharing videos promoting the benefits of not raking, blowing, or tossing away leaves from their yards. And even The New York Times is covering the leaf-free movement.

According to Sheriden Hansen, a horticulture professor at Utah State University, there is a deep psychological connection to our landscapes. “We want to see green, grassy areas because that grass is a safe space. We can see far out from our home and make sure that it’s safe,” she said.

Leaving the leaves can have a positive impact on the soil and beneficial insects. As the leaves break down, they add organic matter to the soil, improving its health, drainage, and airflow. This is particularly important in arid environments like Utah, where the soil is naturally low on organic matter.

However, Hansen advises against leaving a thick layer of leaf litter, as it can eventually kill the turf. Instead, she suggests leaving a light layer and mowing over it to mulch the leaves in place. This helps them break down faster and move into the soil where the turf grows.

If you don’t want leaves in your yard, you can also move them to other areas, such as flower beds, where insects like bumblebees can make nests. Maintaining native bee populations is crucial for adequate pollination.

But what about the environmental impact of sending leaves to landfills? According to Hansen, it increases carbon waste and contributes to overall waste levels. Instead, she recommends allowing the leaves to break down naturally in your yard, where there is microbial activity, airflow, and sunlight. Alternatively, you can take the leaves to a landfill that accepts green waste and turns it into compost.

Dealing with neighbors or homeowner associations that prefer traditional leaf removal methods? Hansen suggests educating them about the benefits of leaving the leaves and finding ways to maintain a tidy appearance, such as mowing over the leaves or moving them to less visible areas.

By embracing the TikTok trend of leaving the leaves, homeowners can contribute to healthier soil, beneficial insect populations, and a more sustainable approach to yard maintenance.

FAQ

