TikTok Transitions from Creator Fund to Creativity Program – A New Era for Content Monetization

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has announced a strategic shift in its approach to supporting creators and monetizing their content. As of December 16, 2021, TikTok will be discontinuing its original $1 billion Creator Fund in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Instead, it will be focusing on its newer initiative, the Creativity Program.

The Creator Fund, launched in 2020, has faced criticism from creators who expressed dissatisfaction with low payouts despite millions of video views. With the introduction of the Creativity Program in February, TikTok aimed to address these concerns creating a rewards formula that offers higher average gross revenue for qualified video views.

Unlike the Creator Fund, the Creativity Program rewards creators who produce videos longer than one minute. This incentivizes creators to develop longer, high-quality, and original content. To be eligible for the Creativity Program, creators must have a minimum of 10,000 followers, at least 100,000 views in the last 30 days, and be at least 18 years old.

According to TikTok, eligible creators who meet these requirements and create engaging content have the potential to earn up to 20 times the amount previously offered the Creator Fund. This shift aims to offer greater financial opportunities to creators while also enhancing the overall user experience on TikTok.

With the introduction of the Creativity Program, TikTok continues to develop its suite of monetization tools. Alongside the Creativity Program, TikTok offers features such as LIVE subscriptions, TikTok Pulse, tips and gifts monetization, and the Series feature. These tools enable creators to explore various avenues for generating income and drive continuous innovation on the platform.

TikTok remains committed to providing the best possible experience for creators and embracing their feedback to enhance existing features and develop new offerings. By transitioning away from the Creator Fund and investing in the Creativity Program, TikTok solidifies its dedication to supporting creators and fostering a vibrant and diverse community of content creators.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why is TikTok discontinuing the Creator Fund?

TikTok is shifting its focus to the Creativity Program to better support creators and offer improved monetization opportunities. The Creator Fund received criticism for its low payouts, prompting TikTok to explore alternative initiatives.

2. What are the eligibility requirements for the Creativity Program?

To be eligible for the Creativity Program, creators must have at least 10,000 followers, a minimum of 100,000 views in the last 30 days, and be at least 18 years old.

3. How much can creators earn through the Creativity Program?

Creators who meet the eligibility criteria and produce high-quality, original content longer than one minute have the potential to earn up to 20 times more than what was offered the Creator Fund.

4. What other monetization tools does TikTok offer?

In addition to the Creativity Program, TikTok provides monetization features such as LIVE subscriptions, TikTok Pulse, tips and gifts, and the Series feature for eligible creators to post content behind a paywall.

5. How is TikTok committed to supporting creators?

TikTok values creator feedback and aims to develop new features and offerings based on their input. By investing in the Creativity Program, TikTok demonstrates its commitment to providing a robust ecosystem of monetization offerings and continually enriching the TikTok experience.