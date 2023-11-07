TikTok Shuts Down Creator Fund and Explores New Opportunities for Content Creators

TikTok, the popular short-form video app, has announced that it will be closing its creator fund on December 16. The fund, which was established in 2020 and valued at $2 billion, was designed to compensate content creators for their videos. However, after careful consideration, the company has decided to discontinue the program.

According to Fortune, TikTok planned to distribute $1 billion from the creator fund over a span of three years to reward creators whose videos garnered significant views. The fund specifically targeted micro-influencers with a minimum of 10,000 followers and at least 100,000 views in the last 30 days. While it remains unclear if all qualified creators received the full payout, many have expressed displeasure with the fund, claiming that the compensation was minuscule. Some even referred to their earnings as “mere pennies.”

In response to the fund’s closure, TikTok has emphasized its commitment to providing an exceptional experience for its users and supporting content creators with various opportunities for monetization. A spokesperson for TikTok stated that the company aims to evolve its products and explore new offerings to better serve creators and the TikTok community as a whole.

Although the creator fund is being phased out, TikTok is not abandoning avenues for creators to earn money on the platform. Earlier this year, the app introduced the “Creativity Program,” which allows content creators to make longer videos exceeding one minute in length. Fortune reports that this new program has shown more promise, with creators acknowledging earnings in the thousands of dollars range.

As TikTok continues to adapt and innovate, content creators can look forward to exploring new opportunities to monetize their creativity and engage with a large and diverse audience.

