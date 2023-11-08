The Evolution of TikTok’s Creator Incentive Programs

TikTok, the popular short-form video app, is making changes to its creator incentive programs. The company has announced the discontinuation of its original $2 billion Creator Fund and the introduction of a new program called the Creativity Program.

The decision to shift the focus from the Creator Fund to the Creativity Program was based on the feedback and learnings TikTok has gathered from its community of creators. The spokesperson for TikTok stated, “As we continue developing new ways to reward creators and enrich the TikTok experience, we value the feedback and direct insights from our community to help inform our decisions.”

Under the new Creativity Program, creators who were part of the Creator Fund can switch to the new program, which offers higher cash incentives. Earnings in the Creativity Program will be based on qualified views, giving creators the potential to earn up to 20 times the amount previously offered the Creator Fund.

To be eligible for the Creativity Program, creators must be at least 18 years old, have at least 10,000 followers, and have accumulated at least 100,000 views in the last 30 days. The program also requires creators to produce high-quality, original content that is longer than one minute.

The Creator Fund, which was launched in 2020, aimed to support content creators providing earnings that recognized their dedication and contribution to the TikTok community. The fund was anticipated to reach hundreds of thousands of creators and grow to $1 billion in the United States and more globally.

With these changes, TikTok is demonstrating its commitment to evolving and adapting its creator-focused initiatives. By introducing the Creativity Program, the company aims to provide even greater opportunities for creators to earn revenue and showcase their talent to the TikTok community.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Creativity Program?

A: The Creativity Program is TikTok’s new creator incentive program that offers higher cash incentives based on qualified views.

Q: How can creators qualify for the Creativity Program?

A: Creators must be at least 18 years old, have at least 10,000 followers, and have accumulated at least 100,000 views in the last 30 days. Their videos must also be high-quality and original content longer than one minute.

Q: Why is TikTok discontinuing the Creator Fund?

A: TikTok has decided to shift its focus from the Creator Fund to the Creativity Program based on the feedback and insights from the TikTok community.

Q: How much can creators potentially earn through the Creativity Program?

A: The Creativity Program offers creators the potential to earn up to 20 times the amount previously offered the Creator Fund.

Q: How does the Creativity Program benefit the TikTok community?

A: The Creativity Program provides greater opportunities for creators to earn revenue and showcase their talent to the TikTok community.