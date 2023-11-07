TikTok Launches a New Program for Creators, Enhancing Opportunities for Earnings

TikTok, the popular social media platform, recently announced a significant change to how it supports its community of creators. After three years of operation, the $2 billion Creator Fund will be discontinued, and in its place, a new initiative called the Creativity Program will be introduced. This move aims to address several complaints raised creators and further enrich the TikTok experience for both users and content producers.

The decision to replace the Creator Fund was confirmed a spokesperson for TikTok in a statement to NBC News. The fund, which was established to support innovative content creators in their pursuit of a sustainable livelihood, distributed payments to creators based on the number of views their content received. However, the new Creativity Program seeks to enhance opportunities for earnings allowing eligible creators to potentially earn up to 20 times the amount previously offered the Creator Fund.

To be eligible for the program, creators must adhere to certain criteria set TikTok. Videos must be a minimum of one minute in length, earn at least 1,000 views, and comply with the platform’s community guidelines, among other requirements. Additionally, the program is currently only available to creators based in the United States, who are over 18 years old, and have over 10,000 followers with at least 100,000 views in the last 30 days.

TikTok emphasizes the importance of feedback and direct insights from its community in shaping the development of the Creativity Program. With this new initiative, TikTok aims to build upon the lessons learned from the Creator Fund and continue finding innovative ways to reward and empower creators.

