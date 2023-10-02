TikTok Testing Ad-Free Paid Version Option

TikTok is reportedly testing a new way to monetize its platform offering users the option to pay for an ad-free experience. According to screenshots obtained Android Authority, some TikTok users are being prompted to choose between the free version of the app with ads or upgrading to an ad-free version for $4.99 per month.

While TikTok has not responded to inquiries about the availability or details of the paid version, this test aligns with the platform’s efforts to diversify its revenue streams. TikTok has recently made changes to its main navigation bar, introducing TikTok Shop, an in-app marketplace, in hopes of driving purchases. However, the platform has faced challenges in moderating its Shop offerings, with users able to buy items that violate TikTok’s own rules.

This move TikTok follows similar strategies employed other platforms. Elon Musk has expressed interest in offering a “higher priced” subscription tier on Twitter that eliminates ads. Although this hasn’t been implemented yet, Twitter’s X Premium subscribers already experience approximately 50 percent fewer ads. Additionally, reports suggest that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, might introduce an ad-free version in the European Union to address concerns regarding data privacy.

