TikTok Shifts Focus to Long-Form Videos, Leaving Some Creators Frustrated

TikTok, once known for its short-form videos, is now encouraging users to create and consume longer content. The platform, which saw a surge in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, is phasing out its original “Creator Fund” and introducing the new “Creativity Program Beta” that requires videos longer than one minute for creators to monetize their content.

This shift in strategy is seen as a reversal of TikTok’s initial success in the short-form video format. While it may attract more ad revenue and keep users on the app for longer periods of time, it has left some creators feeling frustrated. Many creators joined TikTok for its quick, easily consumable content, and this shift to longer videos may exclude them from the monetization opportunities.

Nicki Apostolou, a TikTok creator known as “recycldstardust,” expressed concern about the change, stating that not all creators have a minute’s worth of content for longer videos. Some creators worry that TikTok’s attempt to be more like YouTube will hinder the diversity and accessibility of content on the platform.

TikTok spokesperson Zachary Kizer defended the new program, stating that it was based on feedback and learnings from the previous Creator Fund. The company values the input from the community and aims to find new ways to reward creators and enhance the TikTok experience.

Experts believe that TikTok’s decision to focus on longer-form content is driven the need to demonstrate to advertisers that they can keep viewers engaged for longer periods. However, it remains to be seen how users will respond, as one of the app’s key appeals was its short and fast-paced videos.

In recent years, TikTok has gradually increased the time limit for videos, allowing creators to post longer content up to 10 minutes. The platform is currently testing 15-minute uploads. The new Creativity Program offers adult creators with 10,000 or more followers the opportunity to earn payments from TikTok for videos longer than one minute.

TikTok claims that longer videos encourage viewers to spend more time on the platform, building trust and offering more educational and informative content. The company also suggests that creators can expect higher payments per video under the new program.

While TikTok’s shift to long-form videos may have business benefits, such as increased monetization opportunities, some creators are apprehensive about the impact it may have on the platform’s original appeal and diversity of content.