The Rise of Luxury Skincare Requests for Kids: Influencers and Social Media Influence

In a surprising trend, kids as young as 7 are now asking for luxury skincare products for Christmas and Hanukkah. Social media users and parents are pointing fingers at influencers and their nighttime routine videos as the culprits behind this newfound obsession with high-end skincare among children. It appears that these influencers are heavily influencing kids’ perception of self-care and beauty standards.

The brand that is most often mentioned in relation to this trend is Drunk Elephant, which is sold at beauty stores like Sephora. The popularity of the brand among children may have soared after Kim Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter, North West, posted a TikTok video showcasing her morning skincare routine using Drunk Elephant products. This viral video may have sparked the desire for these products among young kids.

Reports are emerging of parents buying expensive serums and skincare products for their children at stores like Ulta and Sephora. Employees of these stores have even taken to TikTok to express their concerns, stating that these products are not suitable for young skin, and that parents should refrain from purchasing them for their children.

Drunk Elephant itself has received criticism for suggesting which of their products are best suited for kids between the ages of 11 and 13. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brooke Jeffy has called out the brand for promoting the use of their most expensive products on young skin, emphasizing that the high concentration of active ingredients in these products may cause harm.

In response to the backlash, Drunk Elephant’s founding partner and chief creative officer, Tiffany Masterson, posted on Instagram clarifying that certain products are safe for children, while discouraging the use of acid- and retinol-based formulas. However, this explanation received mixed reactions from social media users.

While it is evident that social media and influencers are contributing to kids’ fascination with luxury skincare, it is essential for parents to exercise caution and seek professional advice before incorporating such products into their children’s skincare routines. Consulting a pediatrician or dermatologist is crucial to ensure that the products chosen are suitable and safe for young skin.