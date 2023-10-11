TikTok Introduces Changes to Creator Fund for Viral Filters and Effects

TikTok has announced significant changes to its creator fund, aiming to better support the individuals responsible for creating viral filters and effects on the platform. The Effect Creator Rewards program, which was initially introduced in May, is set to see a revised payment structure and more accessible eligibility requirements. The fund, which allocates $6 million to compensate creators, focuses on aesthetic filters, mini-games, and other trending effects.

In an official blog post, TikTok revealed that the fund will now be available to creators in over a dozen new regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines. The eligibility criteria have also been updated. Previously, creators were required to have 500,000 videos published using their effects. Under the new guidelines, creators need only five published filters, with at least three of them used in 1,000 videos.

These changes aim to enable aspiring effects creators with moderate levels of success to join the program without needing a large following. The creator fund signifies the first time TikTok has provided monetary compensation for effects designers, as creators were previously developing filters for free.

However, the previous payment structure had room for improvement. Creators received $700 for an effect used in 500,000 videos within 90 days of publication, with an additional $140 for every 100,000 videos beyond that. This meant that a filter used in a million videos would only earn the creator $1,400. TikTok has now introduced a variable pay rate, taking into account factors such as the region where the video was created. Moreover, the initial baseline for monetization has been reduced to 200,000 videos.

These changes aim to allow more creators to monetize their work and provide them with potential earnings. The ultimate impact of these adjustments on the amount earned creators remains to be seen.

Sources:



– Author: Mia Sato (@miasato), Platforms and Communities Reporter at The Verge



– Image: Illustration Nick Barclay / The Verge