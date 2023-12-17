Groom’s Controversial Wedding Vows Fail to Impress Internet

Summary: A groom named Cody has caused a stir on TikTok after sharing his unconventional wedding vows. Instead of expressing heartfelt sentiments, Cody’s vows consisted of a promise to “smack that ass every chance I get.” The video of his vows went viral, with many internet users expressing their disappointment and even embarrassment on behalf of the bride, named Kaitlin. Despite the officiant giving Cody an opportunity to redeem himself, he admitted he had nothing more to say. While it’s unclear how the bride actually felt about the vows, the internet quickly voiced their opinions, criticizing Cody for his inappropriate choice of words. Some even commented that the groom’s own friends and guests did not find his vows amusing. While it’s possible that the couple shares a particular sense of humor, the incident serves as a reminder to consider the context and audience when delivering wedding vows.

In a recent viral video on TikTok, a groom’s wedding vows have ignited controversy and garnered widespread criticism. The groom, Cody, decided to keep his vows short and rather unconventional. Instead of expressing his love and commitment to his future bride, he chose to promise to “smack that ass every chance I get.”

The officiant, seemingly in disbelief, prompted Cody to add more to his vows. However, Cody admitted that he hadn’t prepared anything else and left it at that. The bride, Kaitlin, awkwardly laughed it off, while Cody joked that they had already “made it this long” so it didn’t seem to bother him.

The video quickly gained attention on the internet, with many expressing their disappointment, embarrassment, and sympathy for Kaitlin. Online commenters noted that Cody had several opportunities to redeem himself and deliver more meaningful vows, but he fell short.

It’s important to note that we do not know the dynamics of the couple’s relationship or their shared sense of humor. However, the incident highlights the importance of considering the context and audience when crafting wedding vows. What may be humorous to one person could come across as offensive or inappropriate to others.

In the end, this viral moment serves as a reminder that wedding ceremonies should be respectful and reflective of the couple’s values and the solemnity of the occasion. Cody’s choice of vows shows the importance of reading the room and tailoring one’s words to the audience present.