New Christmas Tree Lighting Hack: Vertical Lights Gain Popularity

The holiday season is a busy time, and finding efficient ways to decorate is always a top priority. While traditional Christmas tree lighting involves wrapping lights around the branches, a new trend is taking TikTok storm: arranging lights vertically. This unconventional method not only saves time but also uses fewer lights and makes it easier to take down decorations after the season ends.

Content creator Shannon Doherty, a proponent of vertical lights, recommends plugging in the lights before stringing them to ensure an evenly distributed glow. Some TikTok users are hailing this hack as genius, praising its efficiency and unique visual appeal.

However, not everyone is convinced that vertical lights are the way to go. Interior designer Emily Del Bello argues that this technique may cause the interior of the tree to appear dark and lacking depth if the strands are not wrapped back to the middle. Del Bello suggests that the popularity of old-fashioned string lights stems from their ability to showcase the size of the tree.

Designer Kristina Phillips notes that vertical lights can initially appear lifeless, resembling a hotel lobby rather than a festive Christmas tree. To mitigate this effect, she recommends reducing the number of lights disabling some bulbs to achieve a softer glow.

While the idea of saving on lights may seem appealing, Los-Angeles-based designer Amy Pigliacampo cautions that Christmas lights often have a short lifespan regardless of their format. To extend their longevity, Pigliacampo suggests storing lights in a tangle-free and cool, dry place.

Whether opting for traditional or vertical lighting, the real magic of a Christmas tree lies in the decorations. Once the lights are in place, it’s time to add the trimmings that truly bring the tree to life.

FAQ:

Q: What are vertical Christmas tree lights?

A: Vertical Christmas tree lights are a trend where lights are arranged vertically on the tree instead of the traditional method of wrapping lights around the branches.

Q: Why are people using vertical lights?

A: Vertical lights are gaining popularity due to their time-saving nature, ability to use fewer lights, and easier removal after the holiday season.

Q: Are designers in favor of vertical lights?

A: Opinions among designers vary. Some are enthusiastic about the trend, while others argue that it reduces the depth and overall effect of the tree.

Q: Can vertical lights be made to appear more traditional?

A: Yes, reducing the number of lights or disabling some bulbs, the visible zig-zag effect can be minimized, giving a softer and more traditional appearance.

Q: Do Christmas lights last longer when stored properly?

A: Storing Christmas lights tangle-free and in a cool, dry place can help extend their lifespan, regardless of their format or style.