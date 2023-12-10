TikTok Goes Vertical: A New Trend for Christmas Tree Lights

The holiday season is here, and with it comes the time-consuming task of decorating the Christmas tree. But TikTok users have discovered a new hack that has taken social media storm: hanging the lights vertically. According to content creators, this method is not only easier but also saves time and uses fewer lights.

The traditional way of wrapping lights around the tree in horizontal rows may be the norm, but TikTok users insist that going vertical is the way to go. Content creator Shannon Doherty recommends plugging in the lights before stringing them, making the setup even more efficient. And for those who prefer an even quicker approach, easy-to-install vertical lights are available for purchase.

However, not everyone is convinced this trend. Interior designer Emily Del Bello expresses her reservations, pointing out that if the strands are not wrapped back to the middle of the tree, the interior will not be adequately illuminated, resulting in a lack of depth. She believes that the enduring appeal of old-fashioned string lights lies in their ability to showcase the size of the tree.

Designer Kristina Phillips agrees that vertical lights can initially appear lifeless, resembling a hotel lobby. To counteract this effect, she suggests reducing the number of lights disabling some bulbs, creating a less intense glow and a more traditional tree appearance.

While the vertical lights trend may appeal to those looking for a quicker and easier setup, designer Amy Pigliacampo raises a valid point about the lifespan of Christmas lights. Regardless of the arrangement, lights often don’t survive beyond one season. To prolong their usage, she advises storing them tangle-free in a cool, dry place.

Whether you choose to go vertical or stick to the traditional horizontal approach, the important thing is to enjoy the process of decorating your Christmas tree and creating a festive ambiance in your home.